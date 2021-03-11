close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
P
PPI
March 11, 2021

Ali, Hammad star in Larosh CC victory

Sports

KARACHI: Ali Hassan and Hammad Saeed helped Larosh Cricket Academy record a convincing five-wicket victory against United Sports Cricket Academy in Sangam Super League Cricket Tournament here at the Sangam Sports Complex.

United Sports batted first and posted 172-8 in 25 overs. Noman Ahmed and Mohammad Hammad scored 35 runs each. Hammad Saeed captured three wickets and Muhammad Nafay picked two.

Larosh Cricket Academy reached the target on the penultimate ball of their innings with five wickets in hand. Ali Hassan scored 72 runs.

