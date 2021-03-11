Babar slips in ranking

LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Babar Azam on Wednesday dropped to fourth position from third in the latest Twenty20 rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the rankings, England’s Dawid Malan continues to hold the first slot while Australia’s Aaron Finch has grabbed second position.

India’s Virat Kohli is at the sixth position.

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, who recently had a spectacular series against Australia, also reached the top 10 of the rankings. He is currently at the 8th position.

In the list of T20 bowlers, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan remains at the first position, while Tabriz Shamsi of South Africa took the second spot, followed by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Afghanistan at the third position.