New Sangham CC record big win

KARACHI: New Sangham Cricket Club trounced Al-Mumtaz Cricket Club by 141 runs in All Sindh Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament at TMC ground.

New Sangham Cricket Club batted first and scored 226 runs before losing all of thier wickets in 39.2 overs. Mohammad Farooq (74 runs) and Ismail Shah (52 runs) batted well. Usama Khan picked three wickets.

In response, Al-Mumtaz Cricket Club were bundled out for just 85 runs in 16.5 overs - thanks to Ismail Shah, who picked five wickets for 17 runs. Arbaz Khan took four wickets for 29 runs.

In another match of the tournament, Taj Sports defeated Al-Shehzad Cricket Club by 11 runs at KCCA Stadium. Usman Ali picked five wickets for 39 runs for the winning side.

Meanwhile, Azam Sports beat Dehli Boys Cricket Club by 32 runs at Pak Star ground. Shahzeb Ahmed (77 runs), Miandad Noor (54 runs) and Zubair Bux picked three wickets for Azam Sports.