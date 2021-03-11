Let the whistles blow

LAHORE: A panoptic monitoring, especially in the health, food, and education sectors is humanly impossible given the limited human resources, so it's time for the citizens to start blowing whistles on all kinds of irregularities they come across, that too in real time.

Regulators are generally shy of or technology phobic. Mandatory public awareness posters at points of delivery can protect consumers from much harm.

Monetary cost of many practices in Pakistan runs into billions of rupees. Education institutes, hospitals, food suppliers, etc are skinning consumers in creative ways. Only full public awareness in this regard can protect consumers from such practices as well as force regulators to take action against the perpetrators. The corrupt practices will also be largely eliminated.

The fee structure of each private school should be displayed at their entrance gate along with the additional charges demanded from parents during the year like picnic fund, contribution to buy a water cooler, drama fund etc. It should be accompanied with a warning that the parents should not pay any additional amount than what is displayed at the gate. It would be much easier to find out the violators of this rule by the regulators. Even the parents can send the photographs through handheld internet-enabled gadgets to regulators where such information is not provided.

The media can also become a watchdog to ensure compliance since the information has to be placed on the outer side the gate. This way public and the media will become de facto regulators. They won’t be arguing with anyone but simply taking photographs at a public place and broadcasting them in real time.

Millions of people in Pakistan suffer from incurable diseases that are transferred through used syringes, blades, dental instruments, body piercing tools, and other such stuff. Most of the educated consumers are fully aware of the health hazards these syringes cause.

However, the majority of the poor and the illiterate do not. Most of them can read only Urdu. It should be made mandatory to display prominently in Urdu at every clinic, ward, and dispensary harm that a used syringe could cause. Usually information is printed on posters or cards in the smallest font.

This information should be large enough in a designated font size for everyone to read easily. You cannot leave anything to the discretion of those who you want to monitor. Otherwise they display the information, but it will be nearly impossible to read without the aid of a magnifying glass. The patient could send a a picture to the relevant regulator along with its location if the information is missing.

The fear of heavy fines for such frequent violations will deter these malpractices. In order to eliminate the element of corruption the action taken by the regulator and the fine imposed should be shared with the media or the patient that sends the picture through GPS-enabled messaging apps.

There are perhaps more hairdressers in Pakistan than the doctors. They use blades almost on every customer. Many of them use the same blade on many clients. An alarming rise in Hepatitis C cases is because of this practice. Many other incurable and curable diseases can be transmitted through contaminated syringes and blades. It should be ensured that each barber/hairdresser prominently displays the hazards of used blades and an undertaking that a new blade is used for each client. This should apply to roadside barbers that have no shops otherwise they should be asked to wind up.

Unqualified dentists are another health hazard in our country. A large number of dental technicians are practicing dentistry in Pakistan. They should also be forced to display prominently outside their shops/clinics the hazards of using unsterilised forceps and other instruments that have already been used.

Forced closure on non-compliance would make them compliant. These are simple ways to make public the whistleblowers but these measures are not likely to be introduced as it will also hurt the interests of rent seeking regulatory staff.

Fortunately the emergence of social media has ensured that the company's behaviour remains under scrutiny. Any blogger would only have to observe that the public awareness notices are displayed prominently outside every office building where mandatory.

People active on social media mostly know how different businesses operate (health and education, etc are businesses) they could promptly expose them whenever they cross red lines.

Now instead of state the public active on social media makes companies and those indulged in unethical practices accountable for their misdeeds. They could send real time videos to the regulators for prompt action.

Power that wealthy elites enjoy in public policies is meant to bring transparency but unfortunately most of them have vested interest in operating non-transparently.

Social media can help corner the vested interests. Social media is regarded as a mechanism which can greatly change the dominant position of previously established market structures (as in the case of the traditional market industries). It happens by creating new markets (e.g. mobile applications) and by affecting competitive behaviour on the market and creating awareness among the consumers.