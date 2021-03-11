Government raises Rs659.8 billion through treasury bills

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs659.8 billion through the auction of market treasury bills with investors gravitating toward short-term papers ahead of an expected rate hike.

The raised amount was lower than the pre-auction target of Rs700 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-month paper rose to 7.5898 percent from 7.2486 percent in the previous auction held on February 24.

The yield on the six-month paper also increased to 7.8000 percent from 7.5489 percent. The yield on 12-month paper stood at 7.7900 percent. The bids of the 12-month paper were rejected by the government in the previous auction.

The central bank said it sold Rs508.6 billion worth of three-month paper and Rs150.7 billion of the six-month and Rs500 billion worth of 12-month paper.

The participation behaviour of the latest auction showed investors heavily participated in the three-month paper. Earlier, in the previous auction, their participation was seen in the six months treasury bills.

Annual consumer inflation rose to 8.7 percent in February compared to 5.7 percent in January, as prices of non-perishable foods and fuel continued to increase. Consumer inflation increased 1.8 percent month-on-month in February compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month and a

decrease of 1 percent in February last. Annual inflation rate was 12.4 percent in February 2020.

Going forward with rising oil and commodity prices, inflation is expected to remain slightly on the higher side. Consumer inflation was recorded at 8.9 percent in October last. The central bank has kept the interest on hold at seven percent three times consecutively with inflation expectations well anchored. Nonetheless, its uptrend can lead to reversal in soft monetary policy stance after March – a possibility that is also under market’s consideration.

Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged in incoming monetary policy in March, which is in line with State Bank’s forward guidance in January’s monetary policy announcement. Inflation remains within State Bank’s forecasted range of 7-9 percent for FY21.

The SBP said the any adjustments in the policy rate are expected to be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates. Monetary policy settings are expected to remain unchanged in the near term.