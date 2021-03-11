Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee edged slightly lower on Wednesday due to an uptick in the dollar demand from importers and thin supplies, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 157.13 against the dollar, weaker from the previous closing of 157.04 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the local unit ended at 157.25 against the dollar, compared with 157.30 on Tuesday.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground on the back of sudden demand from importers and weak supplies. Moreover, a fall in the stock market and depressing sentiment, amid political tension, also weighed down the rupee during the session.

“There were some payments and inflows were not enough to cover them,” a dealer said.

“Trader sentiment is also changing due to reversal of gains in the local equity market, increasing commodities price, rising bond yields and ongoing political noise in the country.”

The sentiment was also hurt after the government announced new guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as cases were increasing. The government also deferred the planned opening of public places due to the surge in infections in the country.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to remain under a little pressure in the coming sessions. The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 157.20 and 157. 40 in the remaining sessions of the week, another dealer said.