P&G commits for gender equality

KARACHI: Intending to propel gender equality in Pakistan, P&G Pakistan announced new declarations at the third annual summit of #WeSeeEqual, a statement said on Wednesday.

Hosted virtually, the event saw distinguished advocates and personalities from the media and private sector come together to address the challenges of gender and women’s equality in Pakistan, to mark the beginning of the global equality and inclusion month, it added.

Built on the theme “Social Trends & Gender Norms”, the event brought together leading local voices on gender equality to challenge the current discourse and commit to the actions needed for progress.

P&G Pakistan CEO and Senior Vice President Sami Ahmed announced that P&G Pakistan will be implementing “Share the Care”, a new parental leave policy that was recently announced globally.

Under the “Share the Care” programme, all new fathers will be entitled to a minimum of eight weeks fully paid leave.

This will have a wide range of benefits that can improve development outcomes, including health and economic benefits to the mother, more equitable division of household labour, and increased child bonding, it added.

Ahmed said: “Under the banner of #WeSeeEqual, we reaffirm our commitment with the aim of improving the society, celebrating and embracing both women and men to create a more equal, world inside and outside P&G.”

“We have made great progress on gender equality in the country with a number of initiatives that are running successfully to progress women’s economic empowerment and equality, in education, in the home and in the workplace. At P&G, we will keep using the voice of our company to spark and motivate actions on issues that matter.”