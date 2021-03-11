close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Rising cases

Newspost

 
March 11, 2021

Following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities postponed the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The event had to be postponed because of the careless attitude of people who didn't follow SOPs.

For the last couple of months, people have been quite negligent. They wrongly believe that the virus is gone. Now, it is being said that the country is going to witness the third wave of Covid-19. It is time the people took the virus seriously.

Rahim Baloch

Kech

