Same old, same old

In his televised speech to the nation, PM Imran Khan said that losing power would not make any difference in his life. One agrees with him. However, if he loses, it will make a huge difference in the lives of people who trusted his narrative of ‘change’. It will have a huge impact on the lives of people who pinned their hopes on him. There is no denying that a large number of people had confidence in his vision and believed that he would root out corruption. No one believed that deep-rooted corruption will be eliminated in a few days, but people trusted that a systemic approach would be taken and thorough studies would be done by experts about whom Imran Khan mentioned during his election campaigns to deal with rampant corruption. Even after being in power for more than two years, Imran Khan hasn’t done anything to improve people’s living conditions. Repeating the same rhetoric that he did not need to come into politics and that he was affluent enough to live his life do not do any good anymore. People, especially the middle class, want relief and want him to deliver on his promises.

His remarks are quite positive, but they do not fix the basic issues of people. The time of such comments and remarks is gone. Now he is in the driver’s seat. There is not even a single visible indicator which shows that things are improving. If he delivers on his promises, he will definitely strengthen his position among people who will be happy to re-elect his government for another five years. However, if he does not deliver, he shouldn’t expect people’s support. Other leaders will definitely exploit his weakness and try to fill the gap. The process has already been started from the Senate elections where the PTI lost the Islamabad seat.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada