Attacks on PML-N leaders show true nature of PTI leaders: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said the attacks on the PML-N leaders by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists were reflective of the political training given to them by the PTI leadership.

In a statement, he said the attack on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb were the most condemnable act.

He said the recent string of attacks show the desperation, frustration and true nature of the PTI leadership that had resorted to violence when all other instruments of persecution had failed.

Shahbaz said the assault on Marriyum Aurangzeb exposed the brought-up of the PTI workers and their leadership. He slammed the shoe throwing at Ahsan Iqbal and said the shoe disgraced Imran Khan, Speaker Asad Qaiser and the attacker's own moral values or the lack thereof.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly said the arrogant and ruthless Imran wanted to avenge his failures and prejudice by bringing the nation at daggers drawn with each other. It is utterly disturbing and sad that the nation is being dragged into anarchy, polarisation and moral degeneration for Imran's petty political agenda and vengeance, he added.

Shahbaz paid tribute to the PML-N leadership's unwavering commitment to the party’s political ideology, their courage and high spirits. He called on the nation to unequivocally condemn the hooliganism of the PTI. He said such actions were a threat to the social harmony in the country.