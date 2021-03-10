close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference: Ulema urge govt to take notice of conspiracies

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

LAHORE: Speakers at a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference Tuesday urged the government to take notice of increasing conspiracies against the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW), saying it could incite widespread public agitation soon. Addressing the annual conference under the aegis of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat chaired by international khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement Chairman Maulana Allah Wasaya, the noted speakers warned that no compromise and conspiracies could be tolerated as history was witness to the fact. Maulana Abdul Moeed Sukkurvi, Shaikhul Hadith Mufti Muhammad Tayyeb, Maulana Azizur Rehman Sani, Maulana Abdul Naeem, Qari Zahoorul Haq, Maulana Khalid Mehmood, Maulana Saeed Waqar, Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir, Qari Jamilur Rehman Akhtar and Pir Rizwan Nafees also spoke on the occasion. Maulana Tayyeb said seminaries always played the role of world’s largest NGOs providing education, food, lodging and clothing to countless students without charging even a rupee from the govt.

