Sh Rashid seeks Opp support to give GB provincial status

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for unanimously passing a historic resolution, which would have far-reaching effects in the history of politics not only for Pakistan but internationally.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly had demanded an interim provincial status for the region from the federal government. He expressed the confidence that the opposition would give their support in passing the resolution for bright and progressive GB future, adding that with this major development, all political parties would agree to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province.