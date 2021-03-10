close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 10, 2021

Sh Rashid seeks Opp support to give GB provincial status

National

 
March 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for unanimously passing a historic resolution, which would have far-reaching effects in the history of politics not only for Pakistan but internationally.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly had demanded an interim provincial status for the region from the federal government. He expressed the confidence that the opposition would give their support in passing the resolution for bright and progressive GB future, adding that with this major development, all political parties would agree to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province.

Latest News

More From Pakistan