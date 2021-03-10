Yarn shortage: Aptma asks for govt help in buyout of 10-15 sick units

ISLAMABAD: While berating the move to import yarn from India, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) came up with an alternate to overcome the shortage of yarn in the country, asking for government's help for revival of 10-15 yarn units which were harshly hit by the ongoing pandemic resulting in cash flow crises.

The identified 10-15 textile companies contribute roughly $1 billion per annum to the exports and their continued operation will keep 15,000 plus people directly employed and in addition unquantifiable indirect jobs.

These companies are suffering from liquidity crises and are on the verge of collapse due to Covid-19 and the change in the Sales Tax regime.

The APTMA, in a letter to Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, asked for a discounted financing scheme amounting to $300 million for the acquisition of the said units by larger and reputable textile companies and with minor modification and upgradation, these “low-hanging fruits”, under new and seasoned management, can be put back on track for production and keep on contributing $1 billion exports per year to the economy.

It goes without saying that if these companies are neglected in the wake of such crises, the loss will be long-term and far greater than the interest margin on $300m concessional financing. The cost benefit analysis will clearly highlight the fact that the continued operations of these units will yield very high economic returns. APTMA says that the identified companies are creditworthy with no current default of any sort. If allowed for a buyout, all debt from the SBP will be paid off before commencement of operations by the new management.

“The transaction of purchase will follow all prudential regulations with no write-offs of any debt under all circumstances.” Under the existing SBP charter, there are no financing schemes for the purchase of existing sick units.