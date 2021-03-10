GB Assembly passes resolution for status of interim province

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to grant GB the status of an interim province.

The resolution said that GB should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and given representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies. It was further elaborated in the resolution that Pakistan’s principled position in the light of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue must be upheld in the amendment. The House by this resolution reiterated that the people of GB will continue to support their brothers in the struggle for independence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, member of the PPP and opposition leader in GB

Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate, JUI member Assembly Rehmat Khaliq, PML-N’s Ghulam Muhammad, PTI’s Obaidullah Baig and MWM member Assembly Kazim Maisam had tabled the resolution for approval in the assembly.