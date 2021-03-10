IPU raises concerns over Rana Sana case

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has voiced its concerns over the Pakistan government for not sharing the information it purportedly had for arresting the key PML-N leader, MNA Rana Sanaullah, and said the IPU would depute observers to monitor the court proceedings in the case against him.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments and its committee on human rights took up the matter of narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah. The decision was made after its 163rd session that ended after two weeks duration. It regretted “lack of response from the Pakistani authorities” to the IPU’s repeated requests for information and official observations. The IPU asked several times from the Pakistan government to provide “detailed information on the reason why they have allegedly refused to make public the video recordings and other pieces of evidence incriminating Sanaullah that they have declared they hold against him.”

The IPU also wrote to the National Assembly Secretariat for its views on the nature of allegations; again it didn’t hear back from the NA speaker. It has reiterated the request “to the parliamentary authorities for their official views on the allegations made by the complainant, including detailed information on the restriction placed on Mr. Sanaullah, the reasons for the decision to place him on the Exit Control List and to freeze his financial assets, as well as those of his family members.”

The IPU said it is “concerned about the allegations that Mr. Sanaullah was arbitrarily arrested and maintained in pretrial detention for a period of six months, which does not appear to be in keeping with Article 10 of the Constitution of Pakistan and other relevant provisions of the Pakistani Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, and that he allegedly faced what seem to be violations of his rights to be heard by an independent and impartial tribunal, to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, to be informed promptly of the charges made against him, and to be tried without delay; is also concerned by the allegation that the charges brought against Mr. Sanaullah are reportedly politically motivated and not based on substantial evidence, as acknowledged by the Lahore High Court in its the ruling of 24 December 2019, and that Mr. Sanaullah is currently facing threats and acts of harassment and intimidation because of his political affiliation.”

Keeping in view its reservation, the IPU mandated “a trial observer to monitor the upcoming court proceedings against Mr. Sanaullah; and requests the authorities to inform the IPU of the dates of the trials when available and of any other relevant judicial developments in the case.” The IPU committee on human rights has also requested its secretary general to “convey this decision to the parliamentary authorities, other relevant national authorities, the complainant and any third party likely to be in a position to supply relevant information, and to proceed with all necessary arrangements to organize the trial observation mission.”

The decision was also tweeted from the IPU handle: “The IPU Committee on Human Rights of MPs urges the Pakistani authorities to ensure an impartial and independent processing of [Member of Parliament] Sanaullah’s case, and to carry out an effective investigation into acts of harassments & intimidation against him.”