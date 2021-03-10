PML-N demands new govt through immediate fair, free polls

LAHORE: The prevailing political crisis in the country should be resolved and a new government should be formed through immediate free and fair elections by abolishing the test-tube government.

This was demanded by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the media outside the judicial complex here.

The incumbent government has brought the state to crossroads where the economy, society, politics and diplomacy have been destroyed, he said adding that the rulers have no intellect and no intention to work. “Jealousy, revenge and self-aggrandizement cannot serve the country. If there is any problem in the country, a meeting of spokespersons is called. Governments do not run through spokespersons,” he added. Ahsan Iqbal said Shahbaz Sharif had been appearing in courts in false cases. He said all the League leaders, who took part in development of the country, had been implicated in false cases and they were appearing in courts for the last three years. He said Shahbaz Sharif was called the ‘Speed of development of Punjab’ had been imprisoned in false cases instead of giving any award. “I still have the bullet of hatred in my body. A few days ago, I was also hit by a shoe of hatred. Will it lead to civil war or peace and brotherhood?” he asked from the rulers. He said martial law had failed in this country. The federal parliamentary system and the Constitution were the only best solution, he said and added that “we restored peace in our times and have not complained of being handcuffed. “Those who are igniting the fire of revenge and arrogance cannot serve the country,” he added. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold a long march on March 26 to save the state.