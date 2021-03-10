Covid-19 inoculation begins for senior citizens today: Health experts dispel public misperceptions

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, will begin to be administered to people of 60 years of age and above in the first phase of inoculation starting across Pakistan on Wednesday. The Chinese vaccine is being administered first because there has been a delay in the delivery of the COVAX donation of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, misgivings about the vaccine prevail among a large number of people, dissuading them from coming forward to register for vaccination via the designated 1166 helpline. As a result, the scale of registration has so far been far below estimates. A few elderly persons, who have been asked to get inoculated on the first day of the drive, voiced their apprehensions about the vaccine. Some of them consulted their family doctors, who gave them a go-ahead saying that they would not face any adverse reaction due to this immunization.

Top health professionals and experts dismissed what they termed the general misperceptions about the coronavirus vaccines. Renowned Pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor told The News that people must take advantage of the shots of the available Covid-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, which has been tested and its efficacy proven. He said there were no major side-effects of the inoculation.

While ‘local’ issues such as body ache, fever, flu and sneezing may be experienced by vaccinated persons in rare cases, these are temporary and nobody should worry too much about them. He said people who have experienced the nightmare of Covid-19 should also get inoculated because there is a possibility of the re-occurrence of the coronavirus. He recommended an antibody test before vaccination.

Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar told this correspondent that people should not hesitate to get vaccinated as there is no evidence available about any major adverse reaction. “I believe that any vaccine which is available now can be used.”

He pointed out that the government has delayed the purchase of vaccines while countries like Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and some others have already secured large consignments and inoculated people. The vaccination drive should have been started much earlier, he said.

Akhtar said the private sector was allowed by the government to import the vaccines but it would not be able to purchase the commodity in large quantities because every country in the world was working hard to get it at the earliest. Additionally, the price that the private importers would charge would be prohibitive for the general public. The private sector can’t cope with the general demand, he said.

He said that the cornonavirus pandemic was still uncontrollable not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. He said the third wave has hit Pakistan and added that more measures were needed to curb its spread.

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nausheen Hamid, when approached, confirmed to The News that Sinopharm would be administered to senior citizens from Wednesday at numerous designated centres throughout Pakistan. She said some 580 points had been planned to be set up for inoculation all over the country. Such centres would be established even at the tehsil headquarters level subject to the existence of storage facilities there. The centres have been activated for vaccination in areas where people have got themselves registered for immunization.

Dr Nauseen Hamid admitted that there has been a delay in the delivery of AstraZeneca via COVAX to Pakistan. The consignment is expected to be received in the middle of the current month. Initially, it was to be handed over to Pakistan in the first couple of days of March.

She dispelled the apprehensions about the Chinese vaccine, that will be administered in the absence of the European AstraZeneca and said some 250,000 health professionals in Pakistan had already been administered Sinopharm.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also got the same vaccine jab himself, the parliamentary secretary said, adding that Sinopharm was being used in several countries of the world including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Even the Dubai ruler had been administered this vaccine.

Hamid said people must get themselves immunised and must not be reluctant because this is the only way to control the pandemic. No serious or fatal reaction to the inoculation has emerged worldwide where the vaccines are being administered. After vaccination, people complain about fever and body pain, but such problems can be controlled by taking just a couple of painkiller tablets of low potency, she said.

She said smallpox was eliminated from the world only through vaccination. Polio has been eliminated all over the world except in Pakistan and Afghanistan where people in certain areas are unwilling to let their children be given polio drops.

The parliamentary secretary said that the time may come when travel restrictions might be imposed on countries and persons who have not got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. “We must avoid such an eventuality and should not fall in this category of countries.”

Hamid said two shots of Sinopharm would be administered. People who would get the first jab on Wednesday would be informed by text message of the date and place for administering the second shot.