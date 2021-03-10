Chinese national survives Karachi attack

KARACHI: A Chinese national escaped an apparent targeted attack in the city’s Lyari neighbourhood on Tuesday. Police said a Chinese national sustained a minor injury while a passerby sustained a bullet injury, after armed motorcyclists opened fire at the former’s vehicle.

The incident took place near the DMC School at Kamila Stop within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi Police Station. The law enforcers and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where doctors termed the condition of Chinese national, identified as 26-year-old Jason, out of danger. According to doctors, Jason was likely injured by either shattering windows or a bullet that grazed him. The other injured was identified as 45-year-old Khalid Sher, who was caught in firing while passing through.

Senior police and Rangers officials, including Zone South police chief DIG Javed Akbar Riaz and Lyari SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz, also visited the crime scene. DIG Riaz, while referring to the initial investigations, told the media that two motorcyclists fired on the white coloured Suzuki Hi-roof of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) in which the Chinese official, his interpreter and driver were present. They were attacked when their vehicle reached near Baghdadi in Lyari. DIG Riaz termed the action to be an apparent targeted attack. “The Chinese national received minor injuries from the shattering glass of the car’s window.” DIG Riaz further said that the Chinese team visits different parts of the city with the SSWMB teams and added that the police were not aware of this visit.

The police have collected two empty shells of the 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them for ballistics cross matching to the Forensic Division. The investigators said that the group behind the incident and their motive was yet to be ascertained but they suspect that the group involved in recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi could have been behind the latest incident. The investigators have also obtained the CCTV footage recorded minutes before the incident. The footage shows two young men, one clad in Shalwar kameez and the other wearing trouser and shirt and both wearing caps following the SSWMB’s vehicle in Lyari on a motorcycle.