Sindh Varsity student killed in ‘police encounter’

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have killed a criminal in an encounter, while the parents and others dismissed police’s claim, and declared the police’s encounter was fake, as the deceased was allegedly arrested from the hostel of Sindh University on February 10, 2021 by the law enforcement agencies.

Reports said the Sukkur Police claimed that in the limits of Jhanghro Police Station, a police party was patrolling the area and happened to meet some alleged criminals. After an exchange of fire, an alleged criminal, identified as Irfan Jatoi, was killed while his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police claimed to have recovered a pistol from the possession of the deceased.