Robbers gang busted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested a robbers gang along with its ringleader and recovered the cash and other valuables.

“We have arrested five members of the gang involved in robberies and killings during the car snatching incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces,” Asif Bahadar, the district police officer, said at a presser here on Tuesday.

He said that Mohammad Naseem, the alleged ringleader, and Gul Sheeraz, Jehanzeb, Mohammad Tufail and Mohammad Bilal were arrested from a mountainous hideout in the Balakot tehsil.

“The gangsters snatched cash and other valuables from a local and fled but a police party led by the station house officer of Balakot chased them.