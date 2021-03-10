CM orders probe into student killing

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a young student Mubashir Ahmad allegedly by cops the previous day and directed Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to probe the incident.

He ordered IGP to conduct an impartial enquiry and submit him the report, adding justice would be done in the case.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the chief minister said no one was above the law and exemplary punishment would be given to those involved in the killing.

Two policemen had allegedly shot dead a young student from Bannu near the City railway Station on Dilzak Road in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station in the wee hours on Monday.

The police had later identified the two cops as Roohullah and Rustam who were arrested and the station house officer of the Faqirabad Police Station was suspended after protest by the University of Peshawar student who had blocked the Jamrud Road to express anger at the killing.