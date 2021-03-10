MPAs briefed on RTI Commission performance

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Standing Committee on KP Information and Public Relations Department was chaired by Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour the at the KP Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday where the lawmakers received a briefing on the performance of the Right To Information (RTI) Commission performance.

It was attended by MPAs Tufail Anjum, Inayatullah, Abdul Ghaffar, Shah Faisal, Sajida Hanif and officials of the Information, PR Department, Right to Information (RTI) Commission and KP Assembly, said an official handout.

The committee members and other MPAs acknowledged the role of RTI Commission for providing required information to the general people about the government departments and institutions of public service delivery.

It was stated that the commission was proving to be helpful in the eradication of corruption and nepotism from the government machinery. Henceforth, if needed, more recommendations would be tabled on the Assembly floor to streamline its working.

The committee was told that the RTI Commission had received 20,000 applications so far from citizens of the province about government functionaries.

Out of these, 94 per cent were disposed of within in the stipulated time while relevant officials of 21 public service delivery institutions fined for the delay in timely responding to the public complaints and demands under the RTI Act.

The committee chairperson MPA Samar Haroon Bilour assured the committee would fully help in expansion of the offices of RTI Commission to the divisional level so that the institution could be strengthened to perform services.