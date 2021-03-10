PDWP approves 21 uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: The 18th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shakeel Qadir Khan through a video link on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned, said an official handout.

The forum considered 24 schemes pertaining to Sports & Tourism, Forestry, Water, Health, Relief & Rehabilitation, Multi-Sectoral Development, Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Roads, Urban Development and DWSS sectors for the uplift of the province.

It approved 21 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs24,499.505 million while three were deferred due to deficiencies in project documents/PC-I and were returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved projects included establishment, upgrading and rehabilitation of sports facilities (AIP), Billion Tree Afforestation Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Phase-III, rehabilitation of flood protection works and irrigation channels in Swabi.