Fake bank accounts case: Accountability Court summons Sindh CM on March 21

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad, on Tuesday, summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in fake bank accounts case on March 21.

According to details, the court has directed the Sindh CM to bring along all the relevant record.

On March 21, the NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Murad in a case related to awarding subsidy of billions of rupees to Omni Group Sugar Mills in Sindh’s Thatta and Dadu.

The accountability court had further directed the chief minister to bring along all records pertaining to the Sakrand, Khoski, Pangrio and Thatta sugar mills.

The Supreme Court had formed an investigation team to probe the fake accounts case.

The team submitted a report in which it named 172 people, including former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister MNA Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.