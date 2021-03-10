Ashiana case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing project scam by March 17.

The court has also reserved verdict on acquittal pleas of two accused, including Shahid Mehmood and Ch Sadiq.

Shahbaz Sharif during the course of hearing said that his government through Anti-Corruption Establishment had caught the corruption prior to a notice taken by any corruption watchdog. He alleged that those who had changed the bids were not arrested by the bureau. Those awarded BRT contract were blacklisted by us, Shahbaz added. The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders.

The NAB had accused Shahbaz Sharif of misusing his authority that resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units.

The NAB alleged that Shahbaz, in connivance with former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy firm. Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif usurped the powers of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) and transferred the project of Ashiana-e-Iqbal from PLDC to LDA. The illegal act of the former chief minister caused a loss to the state exchequer amounting to Rs660 million and also led to an escalation of the project cost by approximately Rs3.39 billion, the reference said.