Major admin changes expected in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed major administrative changes in Punjab in coming days with the party leadership here Tuesday.

Before the meeting, the prime minister summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and had discussion with him on the matter.

“Usman Buzdar meets Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talks were held on overall situation in Punjab,” says a brief statement issued by Prime Minister Office after the meeting.

According to insiders, the prime minister hinted at major administrative changes in Punjab during the meeting. The meeting deliberated on giving the post of deputy chairman Senate to any allied party. The performance of the Punjab government was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming election of chairman, deputy chairman Senate on March 12. The prime minister has given the task to Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to get the support of the members for chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

No name has so far surfaced for the slot of deputy chairman Senate, while the incumbent Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has been named by the PTI and its allies to run again for the top Senate post. The leadership decided to hold consultations with the allied parties to finalise name for the slot of deputy chairman Senate, which is most likely to go either to BAP or MQM.