Primary school students protest on non-availability of teachers in Bajaur

KHAR: The students of a primary school staged a protest on Tuesday to resent the non-availability of teaching staff in the Kausar area in Bajaur tribal district. The students of Government Boys Primary School, Kausar, came out and placed chairs on the main Kausar Road and blocked it for traffic to protest the unavailability of teachers in their school.