Pak-Turk Friendship Association formed

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Turk Friendship Association has been formed to enhance the people-to-people contacts whose proper ceremony will be held soon. Salim Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul-General of Turkey, disclosed this while talking to a group of students from the University of Peshawar led by Muhammad Abbas Jehan, Aiman Bashir, Umar Khan and Laraib Farhat. The students briefed Salim Saifullah on the proposed Pak-Turk Youth Club under the auspicious of Community Services Programme of the university to strengthen Pakistan and Turkey relations in education, cultural and establishment of Research Institute.