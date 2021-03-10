close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
March 10, 2021

Two inmates injured in jail clash

National

March 10, 2021

SUKKUR: Two prisoners were injured in a clash among the under-trial prisoners in the Central Jail, Sukkur.The authorities said the clash among the under-trial prisoners occurred in the jail that left two inmates, Hashim Narewal and Haneef Bhutto, injured. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, while the authorities have succeeded to control the situation and registered an FIR of the incident.

