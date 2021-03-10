Court sentences accused to clean mosques, plant 50 trees

SUKKUR: The Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge of Tanghwani, Munawar Ali, on Tuesday in a case to creating obstacles in the way of Tanghwani Police, has sentenced four convicted accused, Ali Khan Malik, Aijaz Ali Malik, Shahamir Malik and Sheer Muhammad Malik, to render their services to clean mosques for a year and to plant 50 trees each. Besides, they have been directed to recite Holy Quran and read hadith regularly. The court also ordered the jurisdiction police to implement the conviction with letter and spirit.