Six passengers injured, driver kidnapped on Indus Highway

SUKKUR: As many as six passengers were injured in firing on a coach by robbers, when the coach driver did not stop the vehicle, while the robbers succeeded in kidnapping a truck driver on the Indus Highway near Lanjo Laaro area of district Shikarpur.

Reports said the robbers opened fire at a passenger coach, when the driver did not stop the vehicle on their orders on the Indus Highway near Lanjo Laaro of Napurkot Police Station, district Shikarpur. As many as six passengers were injured. Meanwhile, the robbers succeeded in stopping a truck by bursting its tyres. The criminals abducted the truck driver Ismael Pathan and took him to their hideout. The police tried to locate the kidnappers, who succeeded in hiding in the Katcha areas.