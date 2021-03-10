Russia to host another round of talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Russia said Tuesday it will host a round of talks on Afghanistan that will bring together representatives of the government and the Taliban, marking an attempt by Moscow to raise its profile in the Afghan peace efforts.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the talks scheduled for March 18 will bring together representatives of Russia, the US, China and Pakistan, as well as an Afghan government delegation and representatives of the Taliban. Zakharova said the negotiations will focus on “ways to help advance inter-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce the level of violence and end the armed conflict in Afghanistan.”