Nepra allows DISCOs to charge additional Rs0.8954/ unit in March bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday allowed the power distribution companies, except K-Electric, to charge Rs0.8954/unit extra from consumers on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for January 2021.

The power distribution companies (Discos) would collect the amount from consumers in their March 2021 bills. The hike was allowed as consumers were charged less in January against the cost of power generation. After this increase, DISCOs will collect an additional Rs6.9 billion from consumers.

This increase will be not applicable to K-Electric being a privatized company. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of DISCOs, had requested permission to charge Rs0.9270/unit, having the impact of Rs7.1 billion. The regulator held its public hearing on 25 February on determining the final permission.

On Tuesday, Nepra notified its final decision permitting DISCOs to charge Rs0.8954/kwh from all the consumer categories except for lifeline consumers (consuming up to 50 units/month) of all the ex-WAPDA DISCOs.

The authority, from the data provided by CPPA-G, observed that the fuel cost of certain power plants has not been claimed by CPPA-G as per the authority's approved rates, accordingly, the same has been adjusted downward in line with the authority's approved rates for the month of January 2021. CPPA-G also claimed an amount of Rs3.31 billion on account of previous adjustments for the month of January 2021.