PWFFP celebrates International Women’s Day

Karachi: To commemorate the International Women’s Day 2021, Pakistan Women’s Foundation for Peace (PWFFP) organized a seminar on “Measures to Ensure Gender Equity in Pakistan”.

The International Women’s Day was recognized by the United Nations (UN) in 1975 and proclaimed as the International Day for World Peace and Women’s Right in 1977. This year, the United Nations approved theme for the day was “Women in Leadership” achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world. This implies that apart from all the other challenges that women face and struggle against, Covid-19 also poses a new challenge that has to be tackled.

“Gender equality was specifically guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan adopted in 1973. The constitution stipulates that ‘there shall be no discrimination on the basis of sex alone’ ensuring full participation of women in all spheres of the national life”, Ms. Nargis Rahman, Chairperson PWFFP said while speaking in the seminar.

The participants of the seminar also demanded the visible implementation of pro-women legislation and easy access to complaint portals. “As half the population of a free country we want dignity and the freedom of our womanhood”, Ms. Rahman concluded.***