Wed Mar 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Boat capsize Four bodies recovered from Tarbela Lake

National

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

HARIPUR: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have recovered four bodies from the Tarbela lake near Brug village in Bait Gali Union Council.

The police said the bodies were beyond recognition, but these could be of the 18 passengers who drowned when a boat capsized in Tarbela lake about 20 months back. The police said that some villagers were fishing near the main dam Tuesday afternoon when they spotted the remains of four human bodies. The police and the local people pulled out the bodies and shifted them to Haripur Trauma Centre and the families were visiting the hospital but bodies could not be recognized.

A Haripur-bound boat carrying 38 passengers, including some women and children, and farm animals, left from Judba, Torghar on July 3, 2019 and when it was about to approach the river bank near village Brug, it had capsized due to heavy flooding. The bodies of four children were recovered the same day, 16 men swam to the bank of Tarbela lake while 18 people were missing despite the fact that the search operation continued for about a month.

