SCCI condemns termination of refinance facility

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has resented the discontinuation of applications process by the commercial banks under Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which is being implemented to give a boost to industrialization and re-energize the economy.

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour in a statement on Tuesday said the TERF is the best package announced and implemented by the SBP last year for the retention and revitalization of the economy.

Under the scheme, he said, the funds were released at a ratio of fixed 5 per cent markup, meant to re-energize, promote and expand the existing industries. However, he lamented that the commercial banks following the directives SBP stopped entertaining the applications, called it as unjust and discrimination, which couldn’t acceptable to them.

Sherbaz Bilour mentioned that the commercial banks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had dispensed very little under the TERF. Now the commercial banks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he lamented, are refusing to entertain applicants and process the applications for the TERF package despite the remaining validity of TERF till the 17th March 2021.

The SCCI chief praised that the SBP is implementing business-friendly policies for economic development and revitalization. But, he added, the suspension of the TERF before the ending of the deadline was an injustice to terrorism-hit business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sherbaz Bilour sought an end to what he said was the step-motherly attitude to KP province. He demanded of the government and SBP to increase the share of KP in the TERF scheme and also extend the deadline for accepting applications till March 2022.