Covid-19 vaccination starts today for people above 60

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, has directed all divisional commissioners to operationalise vaccination centres for COVID-19 vaccination of population above 60 years of age with effect from Wednesday (today). Over 7 million individuals will be vaccinated across Punjab. Around 104 locations were identified by district administrations for CVCs and staff as designated by District Health Authorities has been trained by EPI Programme.