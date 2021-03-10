Imran sold party tickets for Senate elections, alleges Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Javed Hashmi Tuesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was promoting horse-trading and corruption in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan had sold party tickets for Senate elections.

Talking to the media at his residence here, he asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against the PTI horse-trading. Hashmi claimed that Senator-elect Abdul Qadir had paid Rs700 million to Imran Khan for allotment of the party ticket for Senate, but the party resisted the move. Later, Abdul Qadir joined the Balochistan Awami Party and the PTI supported him and finally he won the seat from Balochistan.

He said he had a list of politicians who recently joined the PTI from Sindh and paid a handsome amount to Imran Khan. He said the whole PTI was ready to sell the whole party. He said Pervez Khattak, Azam Sawati purchased votes.

Hashmi said his house was being measured by the Auqaf Department if any additional land was encroached upon. He said they could not block his way by using such mean tactics. He believed that Yusuf Raza Gilani would be elected as the Senate chairman. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had 53 votes and the ruling alliance had 47. Imran Khan himself did not want secret voting, said Hashmi adding that Sadiq Sanjarani was not Imran Khan's candidate but of some other powers.