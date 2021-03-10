Yarn shortage: APTMA asks for govt’s help in buyout of 10-15 sick units

ISLAMABAD: While berating the move to import yarn from India that has changed the status of Kashmiris in held Kashmir, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) came up with an alternate to overcome the shortage of yarn in the country, asking for government’s help for revival of 10-15 yarn units which were harshly hit by the ongoing pandemic resulting in cash flow crises.

The identified 10-15 textile companies contribute roughly $1 billion per annum to the exports and their continued operation will keep 15,000 plus people directly employed and in addition unquantifiable indirect jobs. These companies are suffering from liquidity crises and are on the verge of collapse due to Covid-19 and the change in the Sales Tax regime.

The APTMA, in a letter to Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, asked for a discounted financing scheme amounting to $300 million for the acquisition of the said units by larger and reputable textile companies and with minor modification and upgradation, these “low-hanging fruits”, under new and seasoned management, can be put back on track for production and keep on contributing $1 billion exports per year to the economy.

It goes without saying that if these companies are neglected in the wake of such crises, the loss will be long-term and far greater than the interest margin on $300m concessional financing. The cost benefit analysis will clearly highlight the fact that the continued operations of these units will yield very high economic returns.

APTMA says that the identified companies are creditworthy with no current default of any sort. If allowed for a buyout, all debt from the SBP will be paid off before commencement of operations by the new management. “The transaction of purchase will follow all prudential regulations with no write-offs of any debt under all circumstances.”

Under the existing SBP charter, there are no financing schemes for the purchase of existing sick units. Given the fact that utilizing existing refinancing schemes to set up new capacities will incur four times more cost, at least two years’ duration to set up and depletion of precious foreign reserves than purchasing existing in-trouble but technically sound units, it is economically cost effective to introduce a subsidized finance scheme for the purchase of these in-trouble units by new creditworthy owners.

Under these circumstances, the creation and launching of a new subsidized credit line for purchase of these in-trouble units is required very urgently to maintain export and employment levels.

APTMA in the letter argues that the import of yarn from India will directly impact cotton prices in Pakistan. Cotton price in Pakistan is currently at an all-time high of Rs12,000 per maund driving Phutti prices at Rs8,000, providing sufficient incentives to the farmer to farm cotton. The cotton sowing season is currently starting in Pakistan and the predicted drop in cotton price owing to import of yarn from India is approx 10-15 percent, discouraging farmers not to sow cotton. As a consequence, Pakistan will end up buying cotton amounting to $3 billion from international markets, resulting in a lower GDP and a national loss many times the cost of the cotton.

APTMA urges that the policy on the acquisition of non-operational/sick/in-troubled units may kindly be approved immediately. “This will instantly address the yarn shortage by adding 1,000 tons per day or 30,000 tons per month owing to the addition of 600,000 spindles to operational capacity.” The letter also mentions the names of 11 sick units, saying if they are made operational, can generate 50,000 jobs in almost three months.

The 11 units include 1) Stallion having 200,000 spindle counts, 2) Hira Textile Mills 50,000; 3) Alam Cotton 50,000, 4) Moiz 25,000; 5) Dawood 25,000; 6) AL Textile Mills 25,000; 7) Standards 25,000; 8) Gulistan Spinning 50,000; 9) Gulistan Textiles 50,000; 10) Paramount 50,000 and 11) Bilal 50,000 spindle counts.

APTMA also built its argument saying the policy on acquisition will also provide political capital as these mills were shut down and made non-operational during the tenure of the last government due to their irrational policies. Moreover, it will also result in quick employment opportunities. “The acquisition policy will, as a matter of rule, not involve any loan write-off.” APTMA also wants the commerce ministry to pitch this matter in the next ECC on an urgent basis.

Under these circumstances, it says, the creation and launching of a new subsidized credit line for purchase of these in-trouble units is required urgently to maintain export and employment levels.

Under the proposed policy on the acquisition of non-operational/sick/in-troubled units, the plants or factories that have shut down over the past three years do not require write-off of any bank loans as in all cases the assets are more than adequate to cover liabilities. These plants/facilities should be available for a buyout by the new management or owners and will require minimal rehabilitation, modification or upgradation to be operational. APTMA estimates the quantum of latent export capacity of such plants to be approximately $200 million per annum, requiring an investment of $150 million for the buyout.

And the plants or factories that are currently operational but are on the verge of shutting down are in need of liquidity, upgradation or ownership/management by a credible group or company. The export capacity of such units is estimated to be $250 million requiring an investment of $150 million but as stated earlier will not be able to sustain operations especially in the aftermath of Covid-19 and withdrawal of zero rating.