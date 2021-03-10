Elite players’ training camp stopped

LAHORE: Despite negative results of all the national team players and officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended the Elite Players’ Camp at the National High Performance Centre and the camp of the South Africa bound team will now be established next week.

The PCB said it would take all precautions regarding COVID-19 and has already closed its offices for three days.

The one-month national cricketers’ camp scheduled at the High Performance Center has been cancelled after seven days. The decision came as a precaution after a corona report of a PCB official came positive at its headquarters.

According to board sources, the camp of the Pakistani team for the tour of South Africa is planned to be held at the National High Performance Center from next week.

The players at the camp were Azhar Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmad Bashir, Asad Shafiq, Bismillah Khan, Fawad Alam, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Hassan Khan, Imran Butt, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Abbas, Noman Ali, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Salman Irshad, Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan, Taj Wali, Umar Khan and Yasir Shah.