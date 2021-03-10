close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Fatima wins emerging player award

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young bowler Fatima Sana has won ‘Women Emerging Cricketer of the Year’ award.

Fatima Sana, who made her debut against South Africa in May 2019, was awarded by the PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

The announcement of the award for PCB Emerging Cricketer of the Year was made on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The Karachi-born 19-year-old Fatima bowls medium pace. She has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and four T20Is.

