Diamond Paints, Master Paints Black claim victories in National Open Polo

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black claimed victories in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2021 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Raul Laplacette guided Diamond Paints to an impressive 9-4 triumph over Remounts in the first encounter of the day. Raul scored four goals while Ramiro Zaveletta hammered a hat-trick and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal apiece.

For Remounts, Ignacio Negri (2 goals) and Bilal Haye and LD Imran Shahid (1 goal each) were the scorers.

Matias Vial Parez smashed seven goals in the Master Paints Black’s thrilling 9-8 victory in the second match of the day. The remaining goals for the winning side were scored by Mariano Raigal and Sufi Muhammad Haroon, who struck one goal each.

For Master Paints, Marcos Panelo fired four goals, Juan Cruz Losada thrashed three and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one.