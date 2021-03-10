Masha United, Karachi United, WAPDA register huge wins

KARACHI: Masha United, Karachi United and WAPDA registered huge wins on the opening day of the National Women Football Championship here at different venues on Tuesday.

At KPT Stadium, Masha United whipped Sialkot City 19-0 in their Group B opener. Nepal’s Sara Limbu scored ten goals while Nepal’s Gita Rana, Samroz Samreen and Zara Iqbal hit one goal apiece.

In a Group B outing here at KMC Stadium, Karachi United crushed Karachi Women FC, also 19-0.

Zulfia Nazir landed ten goals while Suha Hirani struck five goals. Eshal Sheikh, Naqia and Nina Zehri scored one goal apiece.

In a Group A show at KPT Stadium, Hazara Girls FA held Hazara Quetta FA to a goalless draw.

In a high-scoring Group A clash, WAPDA crushed Gilgit WFC 14-0 at KMC Stadium with Maria Khan and Sanober scoring four goals each. Syeda Dua Gilani and Fatima Ansari hit two goals each. Sahar Zaman and Shanzay Nazir landed one goal apiece.