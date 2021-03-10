KPL draft to take place on 24th in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The player draft for the first Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will take place on March 24 here at a local hotel where all the national cricketers will be available to join the six franchises.

The KPL is all set start from May 16 with all the matches to be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

“We had different plans but due to Covid-19 threat, we have shortened our plans. The player draft is set to be held in Islamabad on March 24. The venue has been finalised according to the choice of the players,” KPL president Arif Malik told ‘The News’.

The league has already got NOC by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the extravaganza.

“Muzaffarabad will host all the matches of the KPL till May 27. There will be double headers as well as single match in a day,” Malik added.

Over 150 players from across the country will be available for the draft. Some key players of the domestic circuit will also be part of the draft.

“All the PSL VI players would be available for the KPL draft.”

When asked about participation of foreign players in the KPL, Malik said the decision in this regard has been deferred for the second edition.

“We hope the first edition of the league would be a real success. Like the Centre, the AJK government is also backing the league.”

Shoaib Malik has already been named as icon player for Mirpur Royals, Shahid Afridi for Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mohammad Hafeez for Kotli Panthers and Sarfaraz Ahmed for Oversees Warriors.