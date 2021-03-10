Little chance of Pak boxers qualifying for Olympics now

KARACHI: Last month cancellation of the world Olympic qualifying round has left almost no chance for the Pakistani boxers to return to the Olympic fold even after 17 long years.

The world qualifying round for Olympics was scheduled to be held in Paris in June 2021 but was cancelled last month keeping in view various Covid-related issues.

The IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF), after getting input from all associations and stakeholders, opted instead to distribute the 53 seats (31 men and 21 women) equally across the four regions, Africa, Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

Following the fundamental principle of universality, one nominal quota (by name) will be allocated to the best ranked athlete not yet qualified per region and per weight category, as per the BTF rankings upon the conclusion of each respective continental event. This ensures a new reallocation pathway based on international results recorded over the past four years (2017-2021), including but not limited to the BTF Olympic qualification events.

It seems unlikely that any Pakistani fighter will be able to earn an Olympic seat. National fighters not only finished badly in the Asian qualifiers in Jordan last year but also have not been among the best on the international circuit over the last four years. Lack of funds and exposure impeded their growth.

Pakistan boxers last featured in the Olympics in 2004 Athens Games. Pakistan reached very close to earning an Olympic seat for the 2012 London Olympics when the now pro boxer Mohammad Waseem qualified for the quarter-finals in the Asian qualifying round for London Games. But Waseem faltered in those quarters, leaving Pakistan with no Olympic chance.

Although still nothing major was expected from national fighters in the now cancelled Paris World Qualifiers, at least hope was there.

“There was hope but now I don’t see any chance as per the criteria announced for the distribution of the 32 men’s seats,” Pakistan head coach Arshad Hussain told ‘The News’.

Now the IOC Tripartite Commission places are the only minor chance left for the national fighters. But there too it seems tough as there are just five places for the men and three for the women.

“We have tried our level best to create some chances for our fighters,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

Pakistan wanted to hold camp for world qualifiers from April but because of the cancellation the federation has shifted its stance towards preparations for the 2023 South Asian Games which Pakistan will host in four major cities of Punjab.

“We now want to start preparations for the 2023 South Asian Games. We wanted to hold the National Senior Championship later this month but it may now be moved to May. First we would like to hold the national youth championship,” Nasir said.

“We plan to hold events after every two months. We have also talked with the government,” Nasir said.

Funding has been a major issue for the PBF during the last few years which hampered the growth of boxing.

Since featuring in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games, the country’s boxers have largely been inactive. This hopelessness discouraged the country’s premier fighter Syed Mohammad Asif, who switched over to pro boxing.