Coe says women are making the running at World Athletics

PARIS: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has said that he wants an organisation in which a woman can aspire to the top job and one that retains far more female athletes as coaches and officials.

The governing body of the Olympics’ blue-riband sport has launched a campaign, #WeGrowAthletics, to coincide with International Women’s Day and build on the efforts taken to promote greater gender equality in track and field.

In an interview, Coe said one of the key thrusts of the campaign was to empower women to pursue leadership positions within athletics — including his own role.

“While male athletes can see a path to become a coach or an official, that was not always the case with women,” he said.

“I’m not sure at this moment any woman can close their eyes and imagine being in the position I’m sitting in. I want that to change.”

In a process that began in 2016, World Athletics has mandated that by 2027, 50 percent of its 26-strong decision-making Council will be women. The figure is currently 30 percent.

There will also be more symbolic changes — at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon the final event will be the women’s 4x400m relay, rather than the men’s race.

Recalling the situation before 2016, Coe recalled: “We had parity in play and parity in pay but we didn’t have parity in our platforms. It was bizarre.

“It didn’t make sense that we have so much instinctive parity in our sport and a woman walks out of a world championships with a gold with the same prize money as Usain Bolt and yet when you looked at our governance structures (there was no parity).”

One important development was the election in 2019 of Ximena Restrepo, a former Colombian sprinter, as World Athletics’ first female vice-president.

Coe said the progress towards gender parity “needs to be quantifiable” and he dismissed talk of “tokenism”.