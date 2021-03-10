PSX appoints regulatory chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has appointed Ajeet Kumar as the chief regulatory officer of the exchange, a statement said on Tuesday.

Kumar has been associated with the stock exchange for more than seven years and is a core team member of the regulatory affairs in the capacity of deputy general manager, policy and regulations development, as well as the secretary of Regulatory Affairs Committee (RAC) of the board of directors at PSX, it added.

Kumar has overall 11 years of securities market experience, which also includes his association with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) before joining PSX.

He is well versed with the local capital market dynamics and was already providing advisory and policymaking support to senior management and RAC.

Kumar is an MBA in Finance from IBA and has cleared CFA Level II programme, it added.