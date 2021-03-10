Rupee ends firmer

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer on Tuesday, amid soft dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 157.04/dollar, compared with Monday’s closing of 157.08.

The rupee ended at 157.30 against the dollar in the open market. It had settled at 157.35 in the previous session.

Dealers said the demand for the greenback from importers remained steady since the start of this month, which has supported the rupee.

The rupee traded in the range of 156.95 to 157.10 during the session.

Increased dollar inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistanis abroad and Roshan Digital Account, official inflows, and export proceeds have helped the local unit gain value against the greenback.

“I think the rupee will maintain momentum and make slight gains in days ahead. Any demand comes from the importers and corporate sides is expected to be met by adequate dollar inflows, a foreign exchange trader said.

“The supply and demand position of dollars and the upcoming data on the country’s forex reserves will determine the future direction of the rupee. The rupee should conclude this week at 156.80-156.90 per dollar.”