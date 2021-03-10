PTC wins six awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) bagged six global diversity and inclusion awards in the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) conference held in Karachi, a statement said on Tuesday.

The award was received by Waqas Ahmed Khan, head of Human Resources, PTC, and Beenish Kajani, senior human resources manager, it added.

These awards are conducted by Diversity Hub Pakistan annually and their core objective is to encourage progressive organisations that align diversity and inclusion with organisational policies and process for sustainable financial and social performance and recognise organisations, which fulfil GDIB’s rigorous standards and benchmarks in the D&I space.

Last year, PTC was awarded five GDIB awards; however, this year, PTC won six awards in the following D&I categories: Vision, Leadership, Structure, Recruitment and Development, Learning and Education, and Communication and of the 30 companies, which were evaluated, including multinational organisations operating in the country, Pakistan Tobacco Company was ranked 5th nationally, it added.