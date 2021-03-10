close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs500/tola to Rs103,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs428 to Rs88,305, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $10 to $1,703/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68, it added.

